Understanding your body—including where you're at in your menstrual cycle and whether you're aroused enough for penetration—is key for preventing cervical bruising going forward. For example, you may want to keep rough sex to a minimum during the times when your cervix is lower, such as during and after your period. It's also important to make sure you're fully aroused before vaginal intercourse, as the arousal makes your cervix lift in the vaginal canal, making it harder to hit.