A bruised cervix is a condition where the cervix, the small canal between the vagina and the uterus, feels sensitive or tender. It can feel like intense pain around the pelvic or lower abdominal region, or it may feel like a dull ache or discomfort similar to cramps. It's typically caused by vigorous sexual activity.

"The cervix is like any other body part and can become bruised if it's hurt," functional medicine gynecologist Wendie Trubow, M.D., explains to mbg. "The most common cause of a bruised cervix is rough intercourse or rough play with vaginal toys."

Certain factors can make cervical pain more likely, according to OB/GYN Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, M.D. "The position and consistency of the cervix changes throughout the menstrual cycle for menstruating women who are not on hormonal contraception," she notes. "It is higher up in the second half after ovulation, and lower during the week during and immediately following menstruation."

Additionally, the cervix also rises with sexual arousal as the vagina lengthens, because of changes in blood flow to that region, she adds. So, when the cervix is lower, it's easier to hit.