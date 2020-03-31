The 5 Things Women Really Want (In The Bedroom & Beyond)

Women want pleasure. The trick is that pleasure is situation-specific. Like tickling: If you're in a sexy, flirty frame of mind and your Certain Special Someone starts tickling you, that has the potential to feel fun and sexy and potentially even lead to some nooky. But if you're feeling frustrated and annoyed with that same Certain Special Someone and they try to tickle you, you just want to punch them in the face.

It's the same sensation (tickling), but a different perception. It's either fun or annoying (or some variation thereof) because the context is different—your state of mind, the state of your relationship. And that's normal. No one would ever judge or blame you for not wanting to be tickled while you're feeling annoyed, right?

So when I say, "Women want pleasure," what I mean is we want to be in situations that facilitate pleasure. It's not just the way your partner touches you that gives you pleasure; it's the context in which the touching happens.

For most of us, that means a context of low stress and high affection. Create a great, pleasure-inducing context and just about any sensation can be perceived as pleasurable.