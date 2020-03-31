The 5 Things Women Really Want (In The Bedroom & Beyond)

In the research, it's called "Love/Emotional Bonding Cues." In romance novels, it's more heteronormatively called The Hero. A lot of romance novels are about a "masterful" hero "dominating" the heroine...but if you read closely, you'll find that the romance novel version of "masterful" is an awful lot like the real-life version of "personal assistant." He protects her, feeds her, prioritizes her pleasure above his. He takes care of the little details of life so that she doesn't have to worry about them—orders her drink, chooses her clothes, buys her a car...then ties her to the bed and gives her four orgasms.