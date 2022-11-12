If you're scared to leave your relationship, start by reaching out to someone you trust who can support you in figuring out your next steps—whether that's a friend, family member, therapist, or other care professional, or an advocate from a women's shelter. When fear is in the mix, it can be immensely helpful to talk to outside parties who can help you see your situation more clearly and with fresh, objective eyes.

Don't let the fear of the unknown keep you trapped in a situation that's ultimately draining you. Breaking up is often the hardest part—but what you'll find on the other side of your breakup is often relief, freedom, and new opportunities for joy and connection. Those are things that you deserve, and they'll be there waiting for you whenever you're ready to take that first step.