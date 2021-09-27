Are You In A Toxic Relationship? This Simple Quiz Can Help You Find Out

Maybe after taking this quiz or reading the above, you’re noticing some signs of a toxic relationship—but you’re the one exhibiting the harmful behavior. So you might be wondering: Am I in a toxic relationship, or am I the toxic one?

According to psychologist Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, a toxic person is someone who consistently behaves in ways that harm others, whether intentionally or unintentionally. If there are unhealthy dynamics in your relationship that have been patterns in your past relationships as well, it’s very well possible that your behavior is what’s causing the consistent friction. It’s also possible that you’re simply in a unique situation that you’re responding to in a way that’s harmful to others and to your relationship.

While no one wants to learn that they’re creating a toxic relationship culture, that self-awareness is the first step toward healing, breaking those negative habits, and outgrowing your harm-inducing responses.

“There's a difference between being toxic and acting toxic. The first is when it's ingrained in our personality, and we actively enjoy hurting others; the second corresponds to aspects of our behaviors,” Neo explains. “The good news is, with a little self-reflection and asking for feedback from others, we can become aware of these habits and eradicate them so we can become better people.”