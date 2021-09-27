Are You In A Toxic Relationship? This Simple Quiz Can Help You Find Out

According to psychologist Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, a toxic person is someone who consistently behaves in ways that harm others, whether intentionally or unintentionally. If there are unhealthy dynamics in your relationship that have been patterns in your past relationships as well, it's very well possible that your behavior is what's causing the consistent friction. It's also possible that you're simply in a unique situation that you're responding to in a way that's harmful to others and to your relationship.