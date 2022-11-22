People remain attached to the person they've experienced the deepest sense of love with so far. We accept this love, even if it comes with a ton of hardship. We accept it, even if the person doesn't feel like a good fit. As a therapist, I personally don't like to pathologize this process; I don't think it's a simple self-esteem issue. Yes, of course, when you love yourself, you won't tolerate being treated less than magnificently. But I also know that it's more complicated than that.