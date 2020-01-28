How To Declutter Your Whole Life For More Joy, Ease & Creativity

I've seen (and made) many exhaustive lists of goals for a single year. If you, too, have a lengthy goal list, ask yourself whether everything on it is deeply, truly important. If there's anything on there you only wrote down because it sounded good or it's something other people have, that can get crossed off the list.

What are the goals and dreams you'd do anything to fulfill? Those should be your focus. Once you identify the things you truly want, find creative ways to plan them. I love using bullet journals and creative planners, and there are so many out there that are fantastic!