The 3 Most Common Yoga Breathing Techniques, Explained

To build a foundation in pranayama, it is helpful to begin by learning to breathe more deeply and efficiently. This is referred to as diaphragmatic breathing, or yogic breathing. It's important to use the diaphragm to its full potential since it's the main breathing muscle in the body. Otherwise, you're mostly using the auxiliary breathing muscles of your chest and neck, which is referred to as chest breathing, or reverse breathing.

The diaphragm is a large muscle that separates the chest cavity from the abdominal cavity. Its movement is essential for breathing, and the rhythmic flow of the diaphragm benefits many other systems of the body. As the diaphragm moves, it encourages venous blood flow, massages the abdominal organs, and helps to pump lymph (the fluid of the immune system). It creates a flowing rhythm within the body, like waves breaking on a beach and receding back into the ocean.

Diaphragmatic breathing can be practiced with one hand on your belly to feel the movement there as you breathe in and out. On the inhalation, the diaphragm contracts and presses down on the top of the abdominal organs. In response, the abdominal organs move forward, which is why you feel your belly moving forward. On the exhalation, the diaphragm relaxes, which allows your belly to move back in toward your spine. It's helpful to remember that the breath moves with the diaphragm in this way: inhale, diaphragm contracts; exhale, diaphragm relaxes.

Pay special attention to lengthening the exhalation because this will allow for the complete relaxation of your diaphragm. It also allows for maximum air exchange by creating space for fresh air to come in during the next inhalation. This extended exhalation can create a sense of release and relaxation in your entire body and has a variety of other health benefits. This is because deep, rhythmic breathing stimulates the vagus nerve, which is part of the parasympathetic nervous system and tells the whole body to relax. The following practices focus on increasing breath awareness and deepening the breath. Start slowly and with care, remembering that the goal is to expand energy. This happens through subtle shifts rather than big changes, and it requires practice and gentleness.