According to Cho, to understand why the rat is a lucky symbol in Chinese Astrology you, need to know the story of the Great Race.

"There was a wise empress in Ancient China," Cho explains, "and she and the emperor had decided they'd like to have a great race where they would invite all the animals in the kingdom to participate, in order to determine the order of the Chinese zodiac animals."

The rat, which was quite small—but also quite clever—called on his friend the ox, and said they should win the race together. The ox agreed, and so the rat rode the ox through the entirety of the race, through rivers and over mountains. "As they approached the finish line," Cho says, "the rat jumped off the ox and came in first place. And that's the story of how the rat came in first and the ox came in second."

Now, it might sound like trickery on the rat's part, but Cho says the ox was happy to come in second, and they're still considered friendly zodiac signs. "They're actually the most compatible relationship in the Chinese zodiac system," she adds.

So, in the Year of the Ox, embracing symbolism of the rat is thought to help ward off bad luck.