Om is a foundation of Hinduism, where it is considered the very first sound of the universe. "Before the sound Om there was nothing," Vasavi Kumar, LMSW, MSEd, a RYT-200 Ashtanga Yoga teacher, tells mbg.

When said aloud, Om (or Aum) actually sounds like a three-part word. "The A represents creation, U is manifestation, and M is destruction," explains Kumar. "It's basically all-encompassing—the whole universe joined into a single sound. It represents the union of the mind, body, and the spirit."

Deepha Sundaram Ph.D., assistant professor of religious studies at the University of Denver adds, "The Om symbol represents unification within Hinduism. People think about Om as a way to bring those three parts of your self—the mind the body and the spirit—together."

Om also has ties to Buddhism, where it refers to compassion and connection. And in Jainism, it's often used in reference to Pañca-Parameṣṭhi, or the five supreme beings of the ancient Indian religion.

As far as the physical symbol of Om, its various curves and lines represent five states of consciousness: