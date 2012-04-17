Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha: How To Use This Ganesh Mantra To Remove Obstacles
The powerful mantra "Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha" is used to inspire transformation. With roots in Hinduism, it is thought to call upon the energy of Ganesh (also referred to as Ganapataye)—the elephant-headed deity who is widely revered as the remover of obstacles and lord of beginnings.
What does Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha mean?
Let's break down what each part of this mantra represents:
- Om: Om, or aum, is the sound that represents the birth of the universe and the connection between all living beings.
- Gam: Gam is the sound of the root chakra and it's thought to awaken energy at the base of the spine. According to Kundalini yoga, Ganesh resides in the first chakra, the root chakra, or Muladhara. Mula means "original," and adhara means "foundation," so the Muladhara chakra forms the root that supports our energy and action.
- Ganapataye: Another name for Ganesh, the deity who removes obstacles. (For pronunciation, watch the video below.)
- Namaha: A salutation, similar to namaste.
Why do we chant it?
When you add these parts together, this mantra loosely translates to, "Let's wake up root chakra energy of transformation so we can move through obstacles with ease." Chanting it represents a willingness to push past perceived blocks and go through life with determination and a strong sense of self.
It's easy to make excuses about why we can't achieve our dreams, but we have an easier time succeeding when we focus on our goals rather than our challenges. Saying this mantra is a way to do just that.
Chant it rhythmically before or after a yoga class, during meditation with mala beads, or just when you're driving in your car to align yourself with the energy of action. It's easy and uplifting, with the potential for great results.