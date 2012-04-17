Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha: How To Use This Ganesh Mantra To Remove Obstacles

When you add these parts together, this mantra loosely translates to, "Let's wake up root chakra energy of transformation so we can move through obstacles with ease." Chanting it represents a willingness to push past perceived blocks and go through life with determination and a strong sense of self.

It's easy to make excuses about why we can't achieve our dreams, but we have an easier time succeeding when we focus on our goals rather than our challenges. Saying this mantra is a way to do just that.

Chant it rhythmically before or after a yoga class, during meditation with mala beads, or just when you're driving in your car to align yourself with the energy of action. It's easy and uplifting, with the potential for great results.