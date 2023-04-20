As the practice of yoga has seen a rise in popularity in western culture, so too has the use of namaste, with the word not only being spoken at the end of a yoga class, but also plastered on tote bags and water bottles. You may have even seen punny incidences of the term, such as "nama-slay" on a t-shirt, or "nama-stay in bed" on a throw pillow.

This is where things get a bit dicey. As aforementioned, namaste is simply a greeting of reverence or honor, but many people in the west think it has a more divine or spiritual meaning than that.

And according to assistant professor of religious studies at the University of Denver, Dheepa Sundaram, Ph.D., while the idea that "the divine in me sees and honors the divine in you," is a nice sentiment, namaste has become overused and misconstrued. It does translate to, "I honor you," she previously told mindbodygreen, but in India, it's simply an equivalent to "hello" or "welcome."

In this way, when we think about how namaste has been misconstrued, it offers a microcosmic example of the larger problem of cultural appropriation. Not only do yoga students not realize what the term actually means at the end of a class, but those same students also likely don't know about the origins of yoga as a lifestyle beyond the physical practice. All the while, yoga teachers and studio owners benefit from hijacking the term and using it to fit some spiritual, yogic image.

This is made all the more ironic when you consider that namaste means "hello," and it's said at the end of class. And when you factor in the "nama-slay" shirts, Vose says, this clearly tells us that "the term has become a signifier of all sorts of cultural meanings that are absent of its semantic meaning in Sanskrit."

Instead of its true semantic meaning, he says, namaste has become a marker of yoga culture in the U.S., with some even using it in a ridiculing way to poke fun at Euro-American yoga culture.