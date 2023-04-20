In this way, when we think about how namaste has been misconstrued, it offers a microcosmic example of the larger problem of cultural appropriation. Not only do yoga students not realize what the term actually means at the end of a class, but those same students also likely don't know about the origins of yoga as a lifestyle beyond the physical practice. All the while, yoga teachers and studio owners benefit from hijacking the term and using it to fit some spiritual, yogic image.