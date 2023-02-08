The term for full mastery is samyama, which means to “bind” or “tie together” in Sanskrit. Samyama is necessary because it unites the last three limbs of Yoga into one process. The process can be dissected into three parts as we have seen—dharana, dhyana, and samadhi—but they are bound together and inseparable, which is why they are referred to as a three-in-one. (Unwittingly, the Three Musketeers hit upon this in their cry of “One for all, and all for one.”)

Further, common experience tells us that there have to be three elements in every experience: a knower, the object known, and the process of knowing. Right now, you, the knower, are reading these words, which are the object of knowledge, while the act of reading is the process of knowing. You can remove the word reading and substitute seeing and hearing.

The five senses contain the same three elements. To smell the fragrance of a rose requires a perceiver to bend over it, the fragrance that wafts to his nose, and the process of inhaling and absorbing the delicious fragrance.

Why do these three elements mean so much if they are present all the time? Here lies the deepest secret of Royal Yoga. If knower, known, and process of knowing are separate, your whole life will be led in separation, but if they are united as three-in-one, then you have attained unity. You have reached the womb of creation, and from here you can create your own reality any way you choose.

That’s a breathtaking possibility, which is the main reason it takes the eight limbs of Yoga to get there.