The Spiritual Symbolism Of The Butterfly & What To Do When You See One

According to Cariad-Barrett, it's important to remember that there is no one "truth" about what butterflies really mean. It's about what they mean to you. So the next time you see one in your dreams or your waking life, consider how they make you feel.

"As a collective human consciousness," Cariad-Barrett adds, "we often have similar responses, and we can learn from the teaching stories about nature—but at the end of the day, the question is: What are you noticing about butterflies' life cycle, and how does it touch your soul?"

To get clearer on the answer to this question, she suggests journaling and reflecting on what the butterfly touches in you and how it connects to your personal journey.

Of course, given the common interpretation of butterflies representing transformation and rebirth, if you feel those same associations, it could indicate you're going through a transformation of your own. If you're constantly dreaming of butterflies, "It is time to spread your wings and explore new ventures," Buenaflor says, adding, "How will you know whether you like something or not unless you try it?"