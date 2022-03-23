This Plant Can Go Weeks Without Watering: 13 Types To Bring Home

There are countless varieties of succulents growing wild around the world—and even more being bred in captivity.

"Based on the research I've found, there are over 10,000 different types of succulents that we know of, but a lot of those include the ones that humans are now cultivating and hybridizing," Rachael Cohen, the author of Infinite Succulent, tells mbg. Many wild species can only survive in a very particular habitat, but these cultivars are being bred to adapt to the average garden.

"Growers are constantly creating new hybrids with a variety of textures, cold hardiness levels, and colors," adds Cassidy Tuttle of Succulents and Sunshine.