While the best time to prune your green girls is toward the beginning of the growing season, which is typically early spring for most of our green little kweens, there can be exceptions to this seasonal situation when it comes to removing dead leaves or stems.

Year-round pruning can be quite helpful for our green gurls, as damaged or dead leaves, stems, and branches can be an energy drain for our kweens. By giving them a lil cut, we are taking some werk off their plate and letting them focus their energy on those lush healthy leaves and serving new growth realness!

Giving your kween the occasional trim can also be helpful in preventing those tragic plant pests from settling on her leaves, as pests tend to be attracted to decaying or dead leaves more than healthy ones.

I used to dread seeing a yellow or browning leaf on my green gurls, but now I see it as an opportunity for new growth. We all need room to keep growing, and letting go of a decaying leaf or two is just what our green gurls need sometimes to be able to put energy into new thangs.