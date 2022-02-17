Build A Living Landscape With Our Complete Guide To Terrarium Plants

With roots in the Latin word terra (earth) and ārium (container/receptacle), terrariums are contained displays of plants and other natural elements.

"Terrariums provide a way for you to connect with nature in your home in a tiny little world," says Megan George, author of Modern Terrarium Studio and co-founder of The Zen Succulent shop in Durham, North Carolina.

Many types of glass containers can be used to make terrariums, including orbs and empty aquariums, or even mason jars or coffee pots. Besides being fun to put together, terrariums tend to be low-maintenance and require less water and fertilizer than open-air houseplants. Terrariums can also create the right conditions for finicky plants that might otherwise struggle in your home or apartment.

There are two main types of terrariums: