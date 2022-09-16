Find Bugs On Your Houseplants? Don't Freak Out—Do This Instead

Pests have a knack for seeking out tasty plants, even those that are situated indoors. They can fly or blow into your home through a window, hitch a ride on your clothes, arrive on a new plant, or come in on fruit or vegetables. Stressed plants that are not getting proper care also tend to send out signals that attract pests. Many of these critters reproduce very quickly (and asexually), so before you know it, one or two bugs can become a full-blown infestation.

"There are so many ways they can come in, and my message is always that it's normal to have pests if you have plants. It's almost unavoidable," Roos Kocken, a houseplant expert and sustainability advocate, tells mbg.

With that being said, getting into the habit of regularly checking your plants for signs of pests is a smart idea.

Pests can happen any time of year, but Kocken has noticed they tend to be especially active during seasonal transitions into spring and fall. Since bugs can often be trailed in on houseplants from the shop, you'll also want to keep an eye on any new plants you buy. Once you bring it home, "it is advised that you keep that plant separate from the rest for two weeks, inspecting it regularly for pests before allowing it into the fold, so to speak," Lauren Camilleri and Sophia Kaplan of Bloom: Flowering Plants For Indoors and Balconies, recommend.