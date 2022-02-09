A great starting point when it comes to potting mediums is a mix of potting soil, perlite, and charcoal.

With that being said, you can play around with the proportions based on the plant you're potting and whether it will benefit more from a light and airy mix (flushes throughout the soil and roots and out of the drainage hole) or more from a moisture-retaining mixture (water still flushes through but components help retain some moisture within the soil). Good plants start with good soil, so make sure what you are using is new and full of nutrients.

There are lots of materials you can use to mix soil, but here is a list of common, easy-to-find ingredients that plant parents can mix to create their own soil mixtures: