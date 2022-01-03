Your Ultimate Guide To Monsteras: The Golden Child Of The Houseplant World

When it comes to watering your Monstera, there are a variety of factors that will influence how much moisture it needs, including if it's grown indoors or outdoors.

"Grown inside, a medium-size plant (10- to 12-inch pot) should be watered every seven to 10 days in the warmer months, and about every 12 to 20 days in the colder months," says Lindsey. "Once the water has drained through to the sauce[r], empty it out."

Want another rule of thumb for watering? "In general, you'll want to allow the top few inches of the potting mix to dry between waterings," says Justin Hancock, horticulturist and head of brand marketing at Costa Farms.