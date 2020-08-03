What Your Houseplants' Curling Leaves Are Trying To Tell You

Alessia Resta of Apartment Botanist says that curling leaves can be "an indication that the soil is dry and you have to water the plant."

Plant designer and author of Wild Interiors and Wild at Home Hilton Carter reiterates this idea: "An underwatered plant will tell you when it's thirsty by having its leaves faint, curl, or develop a few brown spots on the ends of the foliage," Carter previously told mbg.

So if you see curling and other telltale signs of underwatering—such as pale, spotty leaves—stick your fingers into the plant's soil. If the top 2 inches feels completely dry to the touch, give your plant enough water to completely moisten the soil. Just be careful not to overwater, as that's not ideal for the plant either, and make sure your pot has a drainage hole or some pebbles to prevent water from collecting at the bottom and causing root rot.