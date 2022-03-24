This Plant Is A Lucky Charm — & It Will Totally Thrive In Your Home

Native to rocky areas of Southern China, the Pilea peperomioides goes by various other names too, including pancake plant, coin plant, and even UFO plant because of its round-shaped leaves.

According to Leslie F. Halleck, Certified Professional Horticulturist, author of Gardening Under Lights, Plant Parenting, and Tiny Plants, and UCLA extension horticulture instructor, “Many in the plant space are shifting to using coin plant as a more culturally acceptable common name for Pilea peperomioides.”

People choose this plant for its curious round-shaped leaves, and it's also considered a lucky, wealth-attracting plant in feng shui.

The Pilea peperomioides is a relatively common plant that you should be able to find at your local plant shop or nursery.