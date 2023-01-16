Neem oil has promising benefits, but the research is still fairly limited compared to other topical ingredients. Especially for skin conditions such as eczema and acne, it hasn't been shown to be the most effective ingredient on the market.

As for hair growth, again, neem oil lacks concrete evidence. It can help with overall hair and scalp health, and caring for those follicles is crucial for faster growth, but we're still lacking some data for hair growth in particular. Rosemary oil will be a better option for that specific goal—you can read all about it here.

However, using neem oil is a great launchpad for treating these conditions. If it works for you, then of course you should keep using it. It's not an end-all-be-all if it doesn't, though—so give yourself some grace if it's not the right fit.

In terms of acne, there are plenty of other options out there. You can read up on potentially helpful ingredients here, and consult a dermatologist if you're struggling to find OTC products that work for you.

The same goes for eczema, as this condition is highly complex and may be difficult to treat with one ingredient alone. For some of the best OTC products out right now, check out this curated list.