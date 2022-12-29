Sea buckthorn shrubs produce tiny, orange-yellow, citrus-like berries. These berries, also known as seaberries, have been used for centuries in the form of juice, wine, pie filling, and even liquors. The consumption of these berries is widespread but originated (and is still the most abundant) in China.

In more recent years, sea buckthorn oil has gained popularity for its skin-softening properties, though it's also been used topically for centuries. The fatty acid properties are similar to other botanical oils, but its nutrient profile is particularly rich.

There are two forms of sea buckthorn oil: One that is made from the leaves and roots of the plant and the berry oil. The latter has a distinct orange hue and is where the skin-loving properties are held. So when you're shopping for a product, be sure to look for berry oil.