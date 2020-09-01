Plants orient themselves towards sunlight due to a neat process called phototropism. Phototropism is dictated by auxin, a hormone that tells plant cells to grow towards the light. Auxin is often described as the captain of a plant's ship, as it gives the orders and steers the direction of growth. When a plant is outdoors and surrounded by 360-degrees of sunlight during the day, its auxin levels are evenly distributed and it can grow straight up towards the sky.

"When we put plants indoors, the light we're giving them is one-directional," Bullene explains. "It's just coming from the window." This causes auxin to accumulate on the side of the plant that isn't getting as much light, which tells that side to grow longer and longer in the hopes of eventually reaching some sun. Over time, that side's foliage will grow taller and denser than the sunlit side's, causing the plant to droop in the direction of the sun.