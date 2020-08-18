These Pots Water Your Plants For You — And They Couldn't Be Easier To Use

Self-watering containers tend to cost about the same as a standard planter, but if you're looking to save money, you can DIY your own pretty easily. Simply fill a large bowl with water and pop the bowl on an elevated surface next to your plant. Then, place one end of a string in the water so it's fully submerged (you might want to use a paper clip for this), and place the other end in your plant's soil, about 1 to 2 inches down. Make sure that the string is on a downward slope so that water can travel from your bowl down to your plant whenever it gets thirsty.