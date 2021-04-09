This Is The Most Nutrient-Dense Part Of Avocado & You're Probably Avoiding It

When we scoop out our avocados, how many of us avoid getting too close to the skin? If that sounds familiar, be sure to go for it next time, as carotenoids are great for glowing skin, and thanks to the antioxidants, they can also help fight free-radical damage.

You've probably also noticed, the more ripe an avocado is, the darker its color and the richer its taste. With that in mind, try to avoid the temptation of cutting into an avocado too early. Exercise patience and know that if you can wait until it's ready, you'll be getting more out of this fatty fruit.