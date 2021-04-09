mindbodygreen

Functional Food
Are You Skipping The Most Nutritious Part Of Your Avocados?

Are You Skipping The Most Nutritious Part Of Your Avocados?

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
This Is The Most Nutrient-Dense Part Of Avocado & You're Probably Avoiding It

Image by ALBERTO BOGO / Stocksy

April 9, 2021 — 21:29 PM

Spring is here, and lucky for avocado-enthusiasts everywhere, that means plenty of the fruit to go around. It's no secret that avocados are nutrient-dense and a great source of healthy fat—but which part is actually healthiest? Here's what you need to know next time you cut into a ripe avocado.

The part of your avocado you don't want to skip:

As registered dietician Jenna Gorham, RDN of The RD Link tells mbg, "the darkest green part of the avocado closest to the peel to have higher concentrations of carotenoids, a type of antioxidant."

When we scoop out our avocados, how many of us avoid getting too close to the skin? If that sounds familiar, be sure to go for it next time, as carotenoids are great for glowing skin, and thanks to the antioxidants, they can also help fight free-radical damage.

You've probably also noticed, the more ripe an avocado is, the darker its color and the richer its taste. With that in mind, try to avoid the temptation of cutting into an avocado too early. Exercise patience and know that if you can wait until it's ready, you'll be getting more out of this fatty fruit.

Why rich color is always a plus:

Rich color means rich flavor, and often, more nutrients. Research shows dark green vegetables, for example, are also high in carotenoids. It only makes sense that this applies to avocados, as well. Vegetables are loaded with phytochemicals, and the more saturated the colors of your veggies appear, the more nutrients you'll get out of them.

The bottom line:

The bottom line is, avocados are great in everything from salads, to your favorite toast, and even face masks for thirsty skin. If you want to get the most out of this delicious fruit (including carotenoids, but also potassium, magnesium, and healthy fat), don't skimp out on the last bits closest to the flesh—you'll be missing the best part!

