We're pretty big fans of avocados here at mindbodygreen. And while we may be loyal to our classic a.m. avocado toast and nutrient-packed guacamole, we're always looking for new ways to enjoy the healthy fat.

One thing we never thought to pair it with? Fennel. This particularly unique veggie can be eaten raw or cooked, and its raw bulb and fronds make up the core of this salad. When raw, fennel has a texture similar to celery and the fresh flavor of licorice. This profile can make it a slightly polarizing ingredient but also a perfect foil to creamy avocado.

This simple summer salad from Peas Love and Carrots, by blogger Danielle Renov, takes advantage of fennel while it's in season and goes great with any protein or your favorite healthy grain.