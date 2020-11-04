Oh, the mighty avocado. Is there anything you can’t do? Those little green globes are more than just a healthy topping on toast or base for your guac—in fact, they’ve been touted for ages as a hero beauty ingredient.

Much of the hype centers on avocado oil—we’re certainly not the first to sing its praises—but here’s why you should scoop out the meat, too, for a kitchen-friendly avocado face mask.