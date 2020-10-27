Several years ago, one major trend erupted in the beauty space: Topical probiotic skin care. At this point in the world of wellness, we were well into the research of probiotics for gut and overall health (if you need a refresher, check out our guide.) But topically? That was new and fresh. Then, a bit later, prebiotics hit the skincare scene, and it was clear: Microbiome-focused skin care was here to stay—and, dare we say, be the way of the future.

And while tending to your microbiome is important no matter who you are—everyone from an acne-prone teen to a thirty-something who just developed rosacea can benefit—those going through menopause may have an increased need for microbiome-forward skin care.

Here, board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., explains why and what to do about it.