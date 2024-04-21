Advertisement
I Asked 3 Estheticians For Their Best DIY Facial Tips—Here’s What They Said
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
At-home facials are a wonderful act of self-care, whether you're pampering yourself or treating a loved one. While some steps, like extractions, are best left to professionals, there's a range of DIY-friendly techniques that can brighten your complexion, without overdoing it.
To ensure you're giving yourself the ultimate at-home facial experience, I reached out to three expert estheticians for their top tips. Soothing spa sounds on—let's get started.
Sofie Pavitt, NYC-based acne specialist: Cryotherapy & LED
First up, we have Sofie Pavitt, a highly regarded esthetician based in New York City, revered by editors for her transformative work with acne-prone clients. She is best known for showcasing remarkable before-and-after photos depicting the journey from breakouts to smooth, clear skin in just a few months. Needless to say, her insights are invaluable.
When I asked Pavitt about at-home facials, she emphasized specific treatments, particularly recommending cryotherapy and LED devices.
For the cooling effect, she naturally turns to her own brand's Nice Ice Toner Pads, designed to boost circulation, reduce inflammation, and soothe irritation—three essential objectives for an effective at-home facial.
Additionally, Pavitt suggests investing in an LED mask to stimulate collagen production and achieve a radiant glow.
While these devices can be costly, it's crucial to invest in a high-quality product that delivers results, rather than ending up with something resembling Christmas lights.
SHOP: Here's our comprehensive guide, led by experts, to smart shopping for LED masks (including our top recommendations).
Melissa Croff, holistic medical aesthetician: Use at-home chemical peels
Next up is Melissa Croff, a medical aesthetician with a holistic approach. In her spa, Root+Glow, Melissa leans into safe, but effective chemical peels and suggests doing the same at home with DIY-friendly products. Exfoliating peels are amazing for smoothing fine lines, fading dark spots, clearing pores, and giving the complexion a brighting boost.
The difference between an in-office peel and one you administer yourself is the strength of the acids inside. So you can think of at-home peels as a stronger exfoliating treatment than a serum you’d use a few times a week. You’ll reserve an at-home peel for occasional use, typically every few weeks or so.
Croff’s go-to product is one you can use more often than most DIY peels, because it’s fairly gentle: the iS Clinical Active Peel System. “It is a powerful, yet gentle two-step treatment designed to resurface and polish the skin while providing hydration, rejuvenation, and antioxidant protection,” she explains.
Moreover, Melissa notes that the Active Peel towelettes are biodegradable and break down safely into the earth, adding an eco-friendly element to the treatment.
Joanna Vargas, celebrity esthetician
Finally, we have the legendary celebrity esthetician, Joanna Vargas. Her recommendation is a tried-and-true step: A super hydrating sheet mask, elevated with a cooling touch.
“I love a sheet mask because it’s so easy to use, and I love calming the redness that might come out after a great exfoliation,” she says. To level up the experience, you can go over your sheet mask with a cooling item–an ice globe, ice cubes, etc. to help de-puff the skin and double down on the irritation relief.
Like Pavitt, Vargas also has her own skincare line. Within the collection, she deems the Eden Instant Lift sheet mask the best product for DIY facials. This mask harnesses the power of the antioxidant CoQ10 along with apple stem cells to lift, plump, and hydrate the skin all at once.
Of course, your skin goals will dictate exactly what your DIY facial calls for. However, these steps are a surefire way to boost radiance and revive dull skin regardless.
The takeaway
The experts swear by cryotherapy, at-home chemical peels, and hydrating sheet masks to take your DIY facial to the next level. It's wise to reserve more intensive treatments like derma rolling and extractions for the pros to avoid any skin mishaps. Need more at-home facial inspiration? Check out this 8-step routine to get started.
