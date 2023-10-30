The 5 Best LED Face Masks For Fine Lines, Acne & More — All Editor Tested
I remember the first time I saw an LED light mask: I was a very junior editor at a magazine, and a more senior beauty editor had just got sent a plastic face mask that glowed a pinky-purple hue.
She popped it on in the office, turned it on, and the staffers collectively cooed ooohh. "That's supposed to help your skin?" someone questioned; "How does it work?" chimed in another. The beauty editor said she didn't know much about the technology yet, but she was eager to learn more and do some reporting. Apparently, I remember her saying, this is going to be the next big thing.
Fast-forward several years and here we are: By all accounts, LED light therapy masks are the most in-demand at-home skin care tools on the market (well, right up there with microcurrent devices). And with that popularity comes a lot of questions from the beauty community—both from users and potential buyers.
And if you count yourself in the latter camp, you're in the right place. Because this article is all about the benefits of LED light therapy masks, how to pick one that will work for you, and the absolute best LED face masks to pick from.
The best LED face masks
- Best overall:Therabody Theraface Mask ($599)
- Best for mature skin:Shani Darden By Deesse Pro LED Light Mask ($1,900)
- Best red light:Angel Caglia Super Anti-Aging 180 LED Mask ($495)
- Best red & blue:Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro ($455)
- Most travel-friendly & comfortable:SolaWave Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask ($399)
LED light therapy benefits
There's a lot to be said about LED light therapy for skin and overall health. In fact, we wrote a whole guide on the benefits of LED light therapy!
As a general gist: "[Light therapy] works via a phenomenon called photobiomodulation. This is where different components of our cells are activated or respond to different wavelengths of light," board-certified dermatologist Erum Ilyas, M.D., MBE, FAAD, tells mbg. Essentially light therapy entails exposing the skin to various wavelengths of visible light to stimulate activities in the skin cells—resulting in better skin health overall.
As for specifics, here's a quick rundown of the skin care benefits of masks and what results you may expect.
Stimulates the skin's mitochondria
One of the primary mechanisms of LED light therapy is mitochondrial health. LED therapy supports, stimulates, and optimizes the skin cells' mitochondria, which are the energy suppliers for the skin and body. By improving mitochondrial health you can essentially help the skin cells act younger.
Reduces inflammation
Red light therapy has also been shown to reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation—especially chronic inflammation—wreaks havoc on the skin, damaging collagen, triggering acne, and affecting various skin conditions like rosacea, eczema, and psoriasis. But if you can manage the body's inflammatory response, you can help skin in a host of ways. For example, one 2017 research review3 suggested that red light therapy can help improve the appearance of plaque psoriasis.
Improves wound healing
Red, blue, and green light have all been shown to improve wounds in research.
Supports collagen production
Collagen is the protein that's responsible for keeping skin firm and strong. So maximizing its production is a sure bet for more youthful-looking skin. Research suggests that LED light therapy can help improve collagen production in the body.
Reduces acne severity
There's some good research showing that light therapy—notably blue light—has an antimicrobial effect on the skin, which can help balance the specific strains of C. Acnes that play a role in blemishes. In addition, light therapy is also anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce the severity of lesions.
For best results, research suggests you may want to use them together: One 2017 study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that low-level blue and red light therapy was shown to be both well tolerated and effective at reducing the total count of acne lesions over the 12-week study compared with the baseline.
Improves the appearance of wrinkles
Thanks to the factors above (notably collagen production), light therapy can soften the appearance of wrinkles9, minimize the depth, and smooth the complexion out, according to research.
More vibrancy and even tone
Research also notes that LED light therapy improves skin tone9 and decreases dullness (which can likely be attributed to a reduction of inflammation).
What results can you expect from LED light therapy masks?
How we picked the best LED face masks
The mindbodygreen beauty team rigorously tested the LED face masks on this list, and judged them on the following criteria.
- Efficacy: We judged the effectiveness of the mask based on how many LED lights it contained, the colors included, as well as aesthetic differences we noticed during the testing period.
- Comfort and wearability: How an LED mask feels while wearing it will be an important indicator if you’ll use it regularly. We judged the masks based on how comfortable it felt on the face, how hands-free it was, if it was portable. Bonus points if you could multitask during it.
- Extra features: Some masks had additional features, so we noted those when applicable.
Therabody Theraface Mask
The feedback from our two testers was clear: This is the most impressive LED face mask they’ve ever tried. One of our testers loved it so much she wrote an entire review dedicated to it (read here). Shopping editor Carliegh Ferrante told me about the mask: “This mask truly sets itself apart from the others I’ve tried—even those that I’ve loved. It has three light settings, built-in percussive therapy, and a wireless design. The message settings melt away tension, while the red, infrared, and blue light have seriously improved my skin tone and brightened my complexion.”
To understand the strength of this mask, I just want to highlight the jaw-dropping 648 medical-grade LED lights and 17 proprietary QX-Micro Motors to deliver massaging vibration therapy. It uses red, blue, and infrared lights to brighten skin tone, boost collagen production, ease inflammation, and target breakouts. Plus, the percussive technology relaxes muscle tension and encourages circulation. Beauty editor Jamie Schneider told me that, “immediately after using it, my skin looked brighter and refreshed. After several treatments, I noticed less dark spots and blackheads.” Ferrante adds that while she’s yet to see noticeable differences in her fine lines, she’s seen impressive differences in the overall complexion.
Both of the testers noted how comfortable the fit was. As Schneider said, “I have a smaller face, so most LED masks slide off my head if I don’t hold it up the entire time. I was completely hands-free with Theraface, which I consider a win. The velcro head straps are soft and easy to secure, and the mask stayed snug throughout the whole 9-minute experience.”
It’s also cordless and has optional goggles, so it’s ideal for multitasking. “The standout feature design-wise is the removable goggles and the fact that the mask is cordless. I love having the option to either sit back and relax or go about my day-to-day while wearing this mask,” notes Ferrante. However, you should wear the goggles if you have sensitive eyes. While it’s safe to use sans goggles, some folks are just more sensitive to bright lights.
However, the primary drawback that both noted was that the mask is bulky and doesn’t fold—so it’s not very travel-friendly. Worth noting if you’re a frequent traveler who was planning to pack this along.
The vibrating technology is what Therabody is known for, and this mask folds that tech seamlessly into the LED technology. Both testers noted how relaxed it made them feel during the 9-minute session, particularly highlighting the around the temples and scalp.
And as for fitting all this technology in, the mask does it for you, as Schneider notes, “In terms of lights, Theraface features red, red + infrared, and blue LED lights. You don’t have to choose which color to prioritize—the 9-minute treatment cycles through them all.”
9 minutes a day, 5 days a week. Use for 12 weeks to see full results.
- Hands-free, cordless design is great for multitasking
- 648 medical-grade LED lights & percussive technology
- Not the easiest to store since it doesn't fold
- Unclear when battery is dying
Shani Darden By Deesse Pro LED Light Mask
The woman behind this mask is the legendary Shani Darden, facialist to the stars (she counts Jessica Alba and Emily Ratajkowski as clients). Darden has been using professional-grade LED panels in her spa for years, so you know when she came out with an at-home device it was going to be top-notch. And this one does not disappoint: It uses a dual-diode technology which increases the mask’s efficacy, comes with 238 medical-grade LED lights, and has a neck attachment, which was my favorite feature. I’d highly recommend this to anyone with aging skin concerns, especially if you want to target the full face and neck.
Thanks to the high number of LED lights and infrared technology, this mask is highly effective in a relatively short amount of time. The clinical results boast results in as little as six weeks (which is very quick for LED). I tested both the red and infrared modes to help boost collagen production, fade dark spots, and reverse photodamage. Immediately after using it, my skin looked more glowy thanks to its inflammation fighting powers.
Its clinicals are impressive too: 91 percent of testers aged 30 to 70 (men and women) said they saw improvements with fine lines. It was also clinically shown to improve dark spots, redness (my main issue), and uneven tone.
I suspect the quick results and overall efficacy has to do with the combined wavelengths and infrared. Infrared is able to penetrate deep into the skin and encourage cellular rejuvenation and improve cellular energy.
The mask is bulky and comes with a lot of add-ons and cords. (As someone who loses that sort of stuff very easily, that might be a concern.) The mask and neck component connect to the controller, which is where you power it on, select your mode (it has 3), press start, and pause.
The mask design fits easily on my face, including around the eyes. It has adjustable neoprene straps that don't pull or tug at the hair. All-in-all, I would recommend using it while seated or (better yet!) laying down. Given the bulkiness of the mask and cords, it’s not the easiest to walk around wearing, although I don’t consider that a deal-breaker considering the efficacy.
I loved that there are 3 easy-to-understand settings: 1 for wrinkles, 2 for acne, and 3 for photodamage. Just pick the protocol that best suits your needs, press start, and it’ll run for 10 minutes.
The neck feature is a standout. As someone who is starting to get concerned about my tech-neck (and youth-induced sun damage) in the area, testing this component felt like a godsend. It only emits red and infrared light (read: no blue) as its main purpose is to target fine lines and dark spots. The neck component is very comfortable and can be worn on its own, in case you want to wear it while multitasking.
For acne, best results are seen after treating 4 days a week for 6 weeks. For fine lines, wrinkles & pigmentation, best results are seen after treating 5 days a week for 6 weeks.
- Neck attachment
- 3 different treatment protocols to treat: wrinkles, acne, or photoaging
- Bulky in size with several cords & components
- Mask can slip down on the face
Angela Caglia Super Anti-Aging 180 LED Mask
Silicone masks are popular because they tend to be more comfortable, travel-friendly, and easy to wear. This mask combines all the benefits of silicone with a relatively high amount of bulbs: 180 red and near infrared lights, which is the most amount of bulbs in any silicone mask on the market. It made a believer out of our tester assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye, “Admittedly, I have trouble committing to beauty devices. However, this mask is just so easy to use and the results are so noticeable, I can’t help but reach for it almost every evening.”
Frye notes that she’s been using the mask for the recommended five days a week, and has seen considerable improvements in her skin. “I keep a close eye on my skin, so I can tell you with confidence that it’s truly never looked better. I’ve seen improvements in my skin tone, texture, brightness and most importantly, the fine lines around my mouth. I honestly spotted results after just one week and it just keeps getting better.” The bulbs used emit red wavelengths at 630 nm and near infrared at 850 nm.
Our tester raved at how comfortable the fit was. “The mask is so comfortable because it’s made of flexible material. The straps make it a hands-free experience. You do need to carry around the cord that is connected to the rechargeable battery, but I just slip it in my pocket while I’m using the mask and totally forget it’s there.”
The best part, she notes, is that she can multi-task and travel with it. “I can fully multi-task while using the mask. Normally, I’ll put it on right after my evening shower and wear it while I complete my body care routine, clean up my room, or even prep dinner. I’ve been using the mask for a full month at least five times a week and haven’t had to recharge the portable battery once—safe to say, it’s travel-friendly.”
While it doesn’t come with additional technology, it comes with goggles should you want to cover your eyes during the treatment, as well as along with power adapters for travel and a handy bag to keep everything in, notes our tester.
10 minutes per day, at least 3 days per week. Use it for 12 weeks to see full results.
- Very comfortable fit
- High number of LED bulbs for a silicone mask
- No blue or infrared light
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite Faceware Pro
Admittedly, I no longer use it as constantly as I should (I have other products to test!), but when I first tested the mask years ago when it first came out I found it really helped calm my skin. I have easily irritated skin, and this keeps inflammation at bay. I noticed improvements with broken capillaries (which I get around my nose and cheeks), and lines on my forehead seemed to become less apparent. I do not have acne at this stage of my life, so I can’t attest to its blemish-clearing abilities as I only use it on red.
Another mbg staffer who uses the mask told me this: “I absolutely loved using this. After a month or so of regular use, I’ve noticed a slight change in the fine lines in my skin, especially the ones on my forehead, above my brow line and around my eyes!
I think one of the strongest selling points here is that it only takes 3 minutes out of your day, which is practically nothing. Says our staffer, “It’s been easy to add to my daily skincare routine and it allows me to do both my masks and a quick 3 minute meditation simultaneously.”
The mask sits on the face nicely, as it’s shaped to the face’s contours. Here’s another major bonus: It’s totally hands-free! No control handle, no cords, nothing. I’m literally wearing it as I type this sentence. The silicone strap is easy to use, however, given it’s only one strap, it has a tendency to slide down. But I fix this by putting my hair in a high ponytail, and resting the strap on top of the hair band.
However, given it is a bulkier mask, it’s not as travel friendly as silicone options.
3 minutes a day, 5 days a week. Use it for 10 weeks to see full results.
- Only takes 3 minutes a day
- 630-700 nm red light, and 400-470 blue light, which are the tested wavelengths to see clinical results.
- Not as travel friendly as silicone masks
- Silicone strap has a tendency to slide down
SolaWave Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask
With the least amount of bulbs, this isn’t going to be the most effective option on the list. That’s not to say it doesn’t work, it just means it won’t be as strong as some of the other (more expensive) options here.
However, our reviewer found it to provide “a post-use glow” and the red light setting left her with a “relaxing, warming sensation.” She notes she doesn’t have acne, so she didn’t test that setting.
Our reviewer found this to be very easy to use, thanks to the fact that it was semi hands-free, included removable eyewear, had comfortable straps, and was easy to travel with. “The removable protective eyewear and stretchy velcro straps are small features that make a big difference. Plus, I appreciate the fact that this mask comes with a soft storage pouch that’s easy to toss in my travel bag,” she told me. “It doesn’t need to be plugged into an outlet, but it does have a control, which makes it a bit less ‘handsfree’ in my opinion.”
10 minutes a day, at least 3 days a week. Use it for 10 weeks to see full results.
- Portable and comes with a travel bag for safe keeping
- Red and blue light
- Lowest amount of bulbs
- No additional technology
Comparing the best LED face masks
|Product
|Best for
|Cost
|Colors
|Number of bulbs
|Format
|Therabody Theraface Mask
|All
|$600
|Blue/Red/Red + Infrared
|648 medical-grade LED lights
|Full face mask
|Shani Darden By Deesse Pro LED Light Mask
|Mature skin
|$1900
|Blue/Red/Near-infrared
|238 medical-grade LED lights
|Full face mask
|Angela Caglia Super Anti-Aging 180 LED Mask
|Red light
|$495
|Red/Infrared
|180
|Full face mask
|Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro
|Red & blue light
|$455
|Red/Blue
|160 LED lights
|Full face mask
|SolaWave Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask
|Traveling & comfort
|$400
|Red/Blue
|66
|Full face mask
How to choose the right LED face mask for you
Since you're here, I'll assume you're in the market for your own. Here are some things to consider prior to making a purchase.
Reputable brand
Esthetician Natalie Aguilar once told me that, "Unless the LED light is the correct wavelength, it's not going to do anything; you might as well be using Christmas lights." And she’s right. That’s why you have to buy a high-quality mask from a reputable company. How can you tell that the brand is quality? Some signs:
- The mast has been FDA-cleared
- They’ve performed clinical studies
- The website prioritizes education
- They’re expert backed by scientists, dermatologists or estheticians
But be warned: These pro-worthy tools come with a price tag to match. That’s why LED masks are so expensive, because you’re paying for the vetted technology.
Price point
The most obvious place to start is with your budget. And the truth is that LED therapy masks and devices are expensive, with a majority of the options in the hundreds (and some in the thousands!). However, there is a big range of options within this context.
If you're just starting out in your skin care journey, you'll likely want to opt for something cheaper. And for those who are already dedicated to collecting all the tools and gadgets, you may consider something on the higher end of the spectrum.
But ultimately, your budget is a personal choice: So just know going into it what you're willing to spend.
Color
At this time, the two most common LED light colors are red and blue. You can find options with other colors—yellow/orange, green, purple, amber, for example—but they are less common. (However, I suspect as the body of research around other colors grows, we'll start to see devices incorporate other hues.) In the meantime here’s what you should know about the unique benefits:
- Red: Red light reduces inflammation and stimulating collagen production. One study even found that patients receiving red light therapy on their face twice a week for 30 total sessions experienced improved skin complexion9, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density (as measured with an ultrasonographic test).
- Blue: Blue light11 stays on the surface of the skin, the epidermis. There, it targets acne-causing bacteria, soothes irritation, and regulates sebum production.
- Infrared: Infrared reaches deeper into the skin, where it improves cellular energy12, rejuvenation, and reduces inflammation.
Know that there are LED light therapy tools that aren't just masks
While this article focuses on masks, there are many types of LED therapy tools available—from wands and handhelds to face spheres and full-body plates. You may only be interested in the mask variety, but if you're open to other shapes and tools, variety abounds.
Is it worth buying an LED face mask?
Whether or not something is "worth buying" is relative. It depends on your budget, how much you're willing to commit to a skin care habit, and what your expectations are.
Given that LED light therapy masks tend to be on the more expensive side, you need to be willing to commit to regular use in order to make it worth the price tag. Also, LED light masks are for long-term care, not overnight results.
If a few hundred dollars is within your budget, you can commit to diligent use, and you understand that the best results take time, then—yes, LED light therapy is a worthy investment. If not, this might not be the right modality for you.
Usage tips
Here’s how to use LED face masks to get the best results:
- Follow the instructions: The most important rule of all is to follow the brand’s guidelines. Every face mask is different, and the brand will have the most up-to-date information on how to use the product safely.
- Use on clean, dry skin: As a general best practice, LED light therapy should be used just after washing your face. You should especially avoid use if you're wearing makeup, anything tinted, or sunscreen (notably physical sunscreen) as that can scatter or obstruct the light waves, reducing its efficacy.
- Use it consistently: While every brand is different, most LED light therapy face masks will fall between a range of three to five sessions a week for five to 20 minutes. The more consistent you are with use, the better your results will be.
The takeaway
LED light therapy masks can be a worthy investment for your skin health—however, you need to make sure you've selected the right option for you, one made of high-quality LEDs, and use it consistently.
If you're not ready to take the plunge and buy an at-home tool but want to try the technology out, you should consider getting an LED facial.
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.
