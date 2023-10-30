I remember the first time I saw an LED light mask: I was a very junior editor at a magazine, and a more senior beauty editor had just got sent a plastic face mask that glowed a pinky-purple hue.

She popped it on in the office, turned it on, and the staffers collectively cooed ooohh. "That's supposed to help your skin?" someone questioned; "How does it work?" chimed in another. The beauty editor said she didn't know much about the technology yet, but she was eager to learn more and do some reporting. Apparently, I remember her saying, this is going to be the next big thing.

Fast-forward several years and here we are: By all accounts, LED light therapy masks are the most in-demand at-home skin care tools on the market (well, right up there with microcurrent devices). And with that popularity comes a lot of questions from the beauty community—both from users and potential buyers.

And if you count yourself in the latter camp, you're in the right place. Because this article is all about the benefits of LED light therapy masks, how to pick one that will work for you, and the absolute best LED face masks to pick from.