Beauty

This Shower Oil Is My Holy Grail For Glowing Skin Year-Round

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
April 24, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
April 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

My skin used to be so dry and dull at the end of each winter that I'd almost dread bringing out my warm weather wardrobe—but thanks to a simple shower swap a few years ago, I now enter spring looking glowier than ever. Kopari's Hydrating Vitamin C Shower Oil is my (not-so-well-kept) secret to smooth, healthy skin all year round.

Trust me, as someone who resisted spending slightly more for higher-quality products, I can honestly say I wish I'd made the change to this clean, nourishing formula sooner.

The best part? It costs less than $30 and lasts a long time. I shower daily and I haven't restocked in months.

What makes this shower oil different

Don't let the term shower oil confuse you; this will clean your skin—but it's way more hydrating than your typical wash. While many shower soaps can strip your skin of its natural oils, this product actually incorporates oils to replenish your skin as it cleanses.

Along with coconut oil—a signature in all Kopari products—this lush formula packs avocado, hibiscus seed, and passion-fruit seed oil for a hydrating powerhouse that's rich in vitamins, proteins, and fatty acids.

I've tried a few shower oils, but none have compared to Kopari's. Others felt more like I was greasing up for a massage than actually washing my skin, but with this formula I leave the shower feeling squeaky clean—just with that healthy, natural glow.

What's more, the oil packs a skin care superhero: vitamin C. The antioxidant brightens skin and promotes balanced pigmentation1 (i.e., an even skin tone), making this formula the secret to glowing skin, no matter the season.

And vitamin C offers long-term benefits too. It stimulates collagen production to slow down the skin's aging process and protects from environmental aggressors, which is especially important after a long, dry winter.

My skin feels (& looks!) incredible

I've been using this shower oil for over three years—and there's a reason I keep coming back: my permanent healthy shine.

As soon as anyone sees or feels how smooth my skin is, they need to know my secret. (I've converted many a friend from drugstore brands to Kopari over the years.)

One more fun fact: I haven't spent money on shaving cream or gel since I added this oil to my routine. Once worked into a lather, it's the perfect texture for shaving. My legs drink up the moisture, and all that's left behind is an undeniably smooth shave and a subtle coconut scent that lingers for a few hours.

The takeaway

It cleanses, it hydrates; is there anything this shower oil doesn't do? OK, so it won't solve *all* your problems, but the cleanser is definitely an easy way for me to stay on my glowing skin game, along with cold showers, staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet (always prioritizing my gut health!), and regular exercise.

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
