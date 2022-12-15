Having dry skin around the mouth is frustrating, to say the least. What you can do at home is take a break from potentially irritating topicals and replace them with nourishing ingredients. Take some time to figure out what's triggering your dryness and always listen to your skin. If it persists, visit a dermatologist for professional advice. Now, if you're experiencing dry, peeling skin on the corners of your lips—that's a whole other topic that you can read about here.