While you do want to stay away from heavy lip balm application while the skin is irritated, it is best practice to keep your lips hydrated once the cracks heal up to prevent these cracks from coming back. “To avoid recurrence after it clears, be sure to apply a good barrier ointment before bed and, if you are a lip licker, regularly during the day,” Waldorf said. For ointments, we're partial to the Doctor Rodgers Healing Balm, Pipette Balm Stick, ILIA Lip Wrap Reviving Balm, and Abhati Mahandi Lip Treatment.

But for daily, consistent lip hydration it’s best to have a trusted, high-quality lip balm on hand, such as mindbodygreen’s lip balm. The plant-based ingredients work to hydrate your lips and keep them healthy long-term, not just temporarily relieved. There’s a blend of humectants, emollients, and occlusives which will work together to get the lips hydrated and lock that moisture in.

Finally, be mindful of what can trigger dry lips—from internal to external causes. We always like to approach things from a well-rounded perspective, and if you want your skin (lips included!) to feel supple and healthy long-term, you should always consider your habits, diet, and products. A few to keep an eye out on? Internal hydration levels, sun exposure, and even some vitamin deficiencies (read more about dry lips causes here).