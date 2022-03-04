That blend of three different moisturizing agents is what separates the top notch lip balms from those that can make your lips feel even drier. The combination of humectants, emollients, and occlusives can pull in water, build up the skin barrier, and trap in moisture. If your lip balm only includes humectants, for example, it might pull in water but that water can easily evaporate on that top layer of skin, which can leave your lips drier than they were before. If your product only includes occlusives (common in waxy, jelly balms), it effectively creates a barrier over the skin but doesn’t actually send any hydration to the lips. See the issue here?

As Barr notes, mbg’s lip balm includes ingredients from all three categories to hydrate, soothe, and protect the moisture barrier, resulting in softer, healthier lips. Specifically, there’s hyaluronic acid to draw in water and fill up the lips with moisture, shea and cocoa seed butters to smooth out any rough areas, moringa seed oil for nurturing extra dry and irritated skin, and sunflower seed wax to help form a physical barrier over the lips (and it’s vegan!). Plus, there’s vitamin E to help heal chapped areas and uncomfortable lip cracks. “Chock full of ingredients rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, this lip balm is a keeper," Barr adds.

While the ingredient line-up is top priority, we’d argue a plush sensorial experience matters just as much. After all, if you enjoy the look and feel of the lip balm, you might be more inclined to use it throughout the day. And Barr is a big fan of this lip balm’s comfortable, velvety texture: “The balm glides on the skin with such ease, leaving your lips feeling silky smooth,” she explains. “It’s the best part, because when your lips are dry and irritated, the last thing you want is a waxy or chalky product tugging on your sensitive skin.”