"Beard burn usually manifests with redness, irritation, and even sometimes swelling or red bumps," Fenton adds. It ultimately looks different on everyone—those with fair skin might experience more visible redness, while those with deeper skin tones might recognize more swelling and tenderness—but generally the skin will look and feel raw, often paired with some textural concerns. Some people can even confuse the bumps for acne and treat them as such, which is a recipe for even more irritation (but we'll get into that later).