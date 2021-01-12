If you sport facial hair (or date someone who does), a beard oil deserves a place on your bathroom shelf—promise. Take it from someone who experienced the eureka-moment firsthand: I love my partner’s scruff, but my own skin was paying for it in spades. Every kiss, no matter how chaste, felt like steel wool scratching against my chin (a term commonly referred to as “beard burn”).

After slathering on thick, buttery creams to reduce the friction (to no avail), I soon realized that the problem couldn’t be fixed with a preemptive measure on my end. It was time to introduce a facial hair care routine, to soften the strands before they stabbed into my skin.

If this scenario sounds familiar, trust that a beard oil is a worthwhile add to your skin care arsenal. And if this is your first time dabbling with the product, you may want to test a few ingredients to determine which ones effectively soften the friction. To which we say: Make a few formulations with your own beard oil recipe. You’ll see it’s incredibly easy to finesse.