It's the most fascinating area of development in skin care, and we've only just scratched the surface of the skin microbiome. Here's what we know: There are trillions of microorganisms living on your skin. A flourishing microbiome is the key to a healthy skin barrier and, therefore, healthy, glowing skin. Inflammatory skin conditions—like acne, eczema, psoriasis—are all in some way affected by poor microbiome health. Many harsh skin care products can and do affect the health of it—namely products that are too stripping or that too dramatically alter the natural pH.

We also know that with the right products, you may be able to improve your skin barrier health and the microbes living on it. And while there's a lot of research still in the works about how and what skin care ingredients can actually help improve your skin's flora, we have a pretty good idea that pre- and probiotic skin care products are beneficial for the skin barrier function (well, at least when they're well formulated).

So, if you are looking for products that may help your skin microbiome, here's a good place to start.