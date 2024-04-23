Advertisement
I'm A Self-Tanner Skeptic, But This One Gives The Perfect Sun-Kissed Glow
As much as I love the look of sunkissed skin, I value my skin's longevity more. Instead of UV rays, I rely on DHA to get a bronzed glow all year long. But not all DHA or dihydroxyacetone is the same.
While the active ingredient found in most self tanners reacts to your body in the same way—interacting with amino acids in dead skin cells to create melanoidins—it can come from either a chemical or natural source.
Chemically derived DHA is the most common, and it often contain toxins like parabens, formaldehyde, and petrochemicals. The UV rays don't sound so bad!
Luckily, naturally derived DHA, like that found in Coco & Eve Micromist, offers the perfect alternative. It still gives your skin a golden glow but you skip the ingredients that you might give you pause. (We always look for natural DHA when vetting the best self-tanners.)
Needless to say, this $29 spray has become my secret weapon for bronzed skin all year long—and the results surpass those of any professional spray tan.
What I love about the micromist
Quality ingredients
Since I'm often turned off by the ingredients in self-tanning products, I was happy to find out that the Coco & Eve Micromist is made without silicones, toxins, or parabens.
The vegan formula is PETA-approved and crafted with ethically sourced ingredients, including a 100% natural DHA.
DHA is the key ingredient in self-tanner responsible for giving you a bronzed glow, but not all DHA comes from the same source. It can be derived from natural ingredients, like beetroot, or created with chemicals.
Coco & Eve opts for natural DHA, which it combines with other active ingredients. Cassia seed extract, a plant extract similar to hyaluronic acid, helps boost hydration, while an antioxidant complex aims to firm skin and boost collagen production.
A collection of Balinese botanicals—moisturizing passion fruit, skin-balancing watermelon, and nourishing coconut—round out the formula.
Fool-proof application
After trying the Coco & Eve Micromist, I started dabbling in other tanning drops and lotions—but no formula goes on as seamlessly as this spray.
It's the easiest to use (by far) and achieves the most even, natural results. In other words, no streaks here. I follow the brand's instructions to a T—and the entire process takes less than five minutes.
The best part? Serums, eye creams, moisturizers, and makeup can be applied as soon as the spray is absorbed. I give the formula about 30 seconds to fully sink into my skin before I move through my typical skin care routine.
Need more tips on how to apply self-tanner? We've got you covered.
Fast-acting & long-lasting
You'll start seeing a subtle glow within six hours of application, with the final tan lasting up to four days.
If I use spray on a Friday before work, my skin shines straight through till Monday. The best part? The color is just enough to give me a boost without people noticing I applied a self-tanner.
A make up-free glow
I'm always looking for ways to wear less makeup, and the Coco & Eve Micromist does the trick. It leaves a even-toned finish that makes it easy to ditch the foundation.
More bang for your buck
One of my biggest pet peeves is when products run out too quickly. I'll fall in love with a new moisturizer, hair spray, or face wash, only to discover that it needs to be restocked within a few uses. This micromist, on the other hand, truly gives me my money's worth.
I only use three spritzes for each application—and the bottle holds about 300. That's about 100 applications for less than $30 (a far cry from what I recently spent on a professional spray tan).
No stained sheets
I've never had an issue with the product coming off on my clothing, sheets, or pillowcases. I'd imagine this could happen, though, if you don't give enough time for it to absorb into your skin.
A tropical scent
I'd be remiss not to mention that the spray does not have the typical fake-tanner odor. Instead it smells subtly like peach, coconut, and vanilla. Even as someone sensitive to fragrance, I find this gentle mist doesn't bother me.
Sustainable swaps
The brand is also passionate about sustainability, with significant efforts to minimize waste. The packaging is 100% recyclable, and the cardboards and paper are sourced from sustainably managed forests. We love to see it!
The takeaway
This $29 mist is my ultimate secret to glowing skin without excess sun exposure. It smells incredible, lasts for months, and gives me a sunkissed that takes up to four days to fade (all without leaving my skin patchy).
