Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

I'm A Self-Tanner Skeptic, But This One Gives The Perfect Sun-Kissed Glow

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
April 23, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
Coco & Eve Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist
Image by mbg creative
April 23, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As much as I love the look of sunkissed skin, I value my skin's longevity more. Instead of UV rays, I rely on DHA to get a bronzed glow all year long. But not all DHA or dihydroxyacetone is the same.

While the active ingredient found in most self tanners reacts to your body in the same way—interacting with amino acids in dead skin cells to create melanoidins—it can come from either a chemical or natural source.

Chemically derived DHA is the most common, and it often contain toxins like parabens, formaldehyde, and petrochemicals. The UV rays don't sound so bad!

Luckily, naturally derived DHA, like that found in Coco & Eve Micromist, offers the perfect alternative. It still gives your skin a golden glow but you skip the ingredients that you might give you pause. (We always look for natural DHA when vetting the best self-tanners.)

Needless to say, this $29 spray has become my secret weapon for bronzed skin all year long—and the results surpass those of any professional spray tan.

Coco & Eve Micromist

$29
Coco & Eve Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist

What I love about the micromist

Quality ingredients

Since I'm often turned off by the ingredients in self-tanning products, I was happy to find out that the Coco & Eve Micromist is made without silicones, toxins, or parabens.

The vegan formula is PETA-approved and crafted with ethically sourced ingredients, including a 100% natural DHA.

DHA is the key ingredient in self-tanner responsible for giving you a bronzed glow, but not all DHA comes from the same source. It can be derived from natural ingredients, like beetroot, or created with chemicals.

Coco & Eve opts for natural DHA, which it combines with other active ingredients. Cassia seed extract, a plant extract similar to hyaluronic acid, helps boost hydration, while an antioxidant complex aims to firm skin and boost collagen production.

A collection of Balinese botanicals—moisturizing passion fruit, skin-balancing watermelon, and nourishing coconut—round out the formula.

Fool-proof application

After trying the Coco & Eve Micromist, I started dabbling in other tanning drops and lotions—but no formula goes on as seamlessly as this spray.

It's the easiest to use (by far) and achieves the most even, natural results. In other words, no streaks here. I follow the brand's instructions to a T—and the entire process takes less than five minutes.

The best part? Serums, eye creams, moisturizers, and makeup can be applied as soon as the spray is absorbed. I give the formula about 30 seconds to fully sink into my skin before I move through my typical skin care routine. 

Need more tips on how to apply self-tanner? We've got you covered.

Coco & Eve Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist
before & after
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Fast-acting & long-lasting

You'll start seeing a subtle glow within six hours of application, with the final tan lasting up to four days.

If I use spray on a Friday before work, my skin shines straight through till Monday. The best part? The color is just enough to give me a boost without people noticing I applied a self-tanner.

A make up-free glow

I'm always looking for ways to wear less makeup, and the Coco & Eve Micromist does the trick. It leaves a even-toned finish that makes it easy to ditch the foundation.

More bang for your buck

One of my biggest pet peeves is when products run out too quickly. I'll fall in love with a new moisturizer, hair spray, or face wash, only to discover that it needs to be restocked within a few uses. This micromist, on the other hand, truly gives me my money's worth.

I only use three spritzes for each application—and the bottle holds about 300. That's about 100 applications for less than $30 (a far cry from what I recently spent on a professional spray tan).

No stained sheets

I've never had an issue with the product coming off on my clothing, sheets, or pillowcases. I'd imagine this could happen, though, if you don't give enough time for it to absorb into your skin.

A tropical scent

I'd be remiss not to mention that the spray does not have the typical fake-tanner odor. Instead it smells subtly like peach, coconut, and vanilla. Even as someone sensitive to fragrance, I find this gentle mist doesn't bother me.

Sustainable swaps

The brand is also passionate about sustainability, with significant efforts to minimize waste. The packaging is 100% recyclable, and the cardboards and paper are sourced from sustainably managed forests. We love to see it!

The takeaway

This $29 mist is my ultimate secret to glowing skin without excess sun exposure. It smells incredible, lasts for months, and gives me a sunkissed that takes up to four days to fade (all without leaving my skin patchy).

Coco & Eve Micromist

$29
Coco & Eve Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I Have Old-Looking Hands & This Is The Only Hand Cream That Helps
Beauty

I Have Old-Looking Hands & This Is The Only Hand Cream That Helps

Alexandra Engler

A Beauty Editor's Trick To Get Get Lifted, Glowing Skin Instantly
Beauty

A Beauty Editor's Trick To Get Get Lifted, Glowing Skin Instantly

Alexandra Engler

A Longevity MD Says This Antioxidant Is The Key To Younger-Looking Skin
Beauty

A Longevity MD Says This Antioxidant Is The Key To Younger-Looking Skin

Alexandra Engler

I Regret To Inform You This Red Light Mask Is Worth The Hype For Glowing Skin
Beauty

I Regret To Inform You This Red Light Mask Is Worth The Hype For Glowing Skin

Braelyn Wood

The SPF That Even Sunscreen Haters Are Loving For A Golden Glow
Beauty

The SPF That Even Sunscreen Haters Are Loving For A Golden Glow

Hannah Frye

Crepey Neck? Try This Science-Backed Treatment For Immediate & Long-Term Results
Beauty

Crepey Neck? Try This Science-Backed Treatment For Immediate & Long-Term Results

Carleigh Ferrante

How To Avoid Wrinkles, Dark Spots & Sun Damage, According To Pros
Beauty

How To Avoid Wrinkles, Dark Spots & Sun Damage, According To Pros

Alexandra Engler

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"
Beauty

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"

Hannah Frye

The Only Dry Shampoo That Revives My Hair After A 10-Mile Run (& Doesn’t Add A Gritty Texture)
Beauty

The Only Dry Shampoo That Revives My Hair After A 10-Mile Run (& Doesn’t Add A Gritty Texture)

Carleigh Ferrante

I Have Old-Looking Hands & This Is The Only Hand Cream That Helps
Beauty

I Have Old-Looking Hands & This Is The Only Hand Cream That Helps

Alexandra Engler

A Beauty Editor's Trick To Get Get Lifted, Glowing Skin Instantly
Beauty

A Beauty Editor's Trick To Get Get Lifted, Glowing Skin Instantly

Alexandra Engler

A Longevity MD Says This Antioxidant Is The Key To Younger-Looking Skin
Beauty

A Longevity MD Says This Antioxidant Is The Key To Younger-Looking Skin

Alexandra Engler

I Regret To Inform You This Red Light Mask Is Worth The Hype For Glowing Skin
Beauty

I Regret To Inform You This Red Light Mask Is Worth The Hype For Glowing Skin

Braelyn Wood

The SPF That Even Sunscreen Haters Are Loving For A Golden Glow
Beauty

The SPF That Even Sunscreen Haters Are Loving For A Golden Glow

Hannah Frye

Crepey Neck? Try This Science-Backed Treatment For Immediate & Long-Term Results
Beauty

Crepey Neck? Try This Science-Backed Treatment For Immediate & Long-Term Results

Carleigh Ferrante

How To Avoid Wrinkles, Dark Spots & Sun Damage, According To Pros
Beauty

How To Avoid Wrinkles, Dark Spots & Sun Damage, According To Pros

Alexandra Engler

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"
Beauty

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"

Hannah Frye

The Only Dry Shampoo That Revives My Hair After A 10-Mile Run (& Doesn’t Add A Gritty Texture)
Beauty

The Only Dry Shampoo That Revives My Hair After A 10-Mile Run (& Doesn’t Add A Gritty Texture)

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.