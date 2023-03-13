Now it’s time to grab your self-tanner and your mitt if you have one. These tools ensure that your self-tanner stays on your body, not your hands. But if you don’t have a mitt, just be sure to give your hands a good wash before and after applying the tanner.

Squirt your mousse, spray, or lotion onto the body and rub it in just as you would any other body product—but be especially mindful to get every inch. Doing this one area at a time (upper arm, then lower arm, then the front of the stomach, etc.) will make that a bit easier.

If you have a friend or family member close by that can help you apply it to the back and shoulders, you’re in luck. Otherwise, consider getting a back applicator like this Two Piece Set from Steugo.