Morgan: Self belief and confidence are the most important things. So for me as a mom, I’m trying to instill that in my daughter. I try to never suppress the opinions she has. I always want to give her the space to have her own thoughts and be confident in who she is. For example, if she wants to order her own food or if she wants to call somebody, I let her. I’m never going to shy away from telling her what she can do, within reason.