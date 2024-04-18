Advertisement
Game On: Soccer Superstar Alex Morgan Talks Nutrition, Sleep & Playing Sports With Her Daughter
I spoke to soccer superstar Alex Morgan the day after she won the 2024 SheBelieves Cup. It was the first thing I brought up—offering my congratulations. “I’ve been able to lift three trophies in a month, which is,” Morgan said to me, pausing before finishing her thought: “Rare.”
Rare. That’s exactly what Morgan is.
For proof, just look at her track record: The three trophies she’s referring to are the SheBelieves Cup, the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup, and the2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup—which as she said, she’s won in just this past month alone.
But of course her career spans years and comes with many other awe-inspiring wins. She’s won a Gold at the 2012 London Olympics, Bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, two FIFA Women's World Cups, three CONCACAF W Championship, and the previously mentioned CONCACAF W Gold Cup.
Because of this, Morgan has become a household name. If you were to ask me to name any soccer player in the world, the first person I would think of is Morgan. (And I’m not even one of those Americans who doesn’t watch soccer/football! My boyfriend’s from the UK, so I actually watch quite a bit of it! Go Arsenal!) But Morgan has captured the attention of her American and global audience in such a powerful way—people of all ages and genders look up to her. She is, as I noted, rare.
So I was eager to hear all about how she optimizes her performance through food, recovery, sleep, supplements, and more. But I also wanted to know what advice she has for young girls and women with aspirations such as hers. Because somewhere out there—maybe even someone reading this, or the daughter of someone reading this—is the next rare talent in soccer, track, volleyball, or whatever sport they play.
And at mindbodygreen, we’re all about helping folks get to that level. Game On.
mbg: You’re a top athlete whose body has to be in optimal condition for her job — how do you prioritize recovery? And how has that changed since becoming a mom?
Alex Morgan: I feel like there are times when my body wants to rest a bit—or maybe on the other end of the spectrum I want to eat a super healthy, high protein, high carb, low fat meal—and my daughter has other plans. That’s OK! Maybe it’s that she wants to go on a walk, go to the park, go on a bike ride, or maybe get some ice cream.
Everything is a balance in my life. I want to make sure that her needs are met and that I’m able to enjoy life with her—as well as taking care of my body. So it’s a balance.
It’s not only since I’ve had my daughter—but just as I've gotten to this stage of my career in which I’ve played for such a long time, I know what works with my body.
I know I have to prioritize sleep. That is so crucial. I know I have to wake up and have a full glass of water. I know that I need to slow myself down mentally every now and then by doing things like breathwork or meditation.
Or for example, I know I need to be taking my vitamins. I actually love doing that with my daughter as well because she is the best reminder for me to take my vitamins. It's a fun experience for her. She likes to open all the vitamin pill boxes and pass me the vitamins in the morning, and then in the evening she likes to remind me when she gets home from school. It’s cute.
My favorite ones to take are these Nature Made Multi Gummies that are Pickle Flavored. It’s two of my favorite things put together: Multivitamins and pickles. They’re just really fun and honestly aligned with what I like naturally.
mbg: What meals and foods help you feel strongest?
Morgan: I do follow a vegetarian diet. So it’s important that I work with my nutritionist to come up with the best recipes and meals to make sure I’m getting the best nutrients for my body to recover. [I need to eat in a way so my body is] optimal and ready for my games and training.
So I eat a lot of grain bowls with rice and chickpeas, black beans, or lentils. In the morning I usually have a yogurt or a protein smoothie.
In general, I find I need to eat a lot more to hit my protein goal. But hitting that is really important to me.
And then, it’s about having those healthy snacks throughout the day. That way I’m not just munching on chips because I want that salty craving or whatever. I like switching it up, maybe it’s a pickle or humus and carrots instead.
mbg's note:
mbg: I think a lot of people can relate to the idea of having restless nights before big events or days. I can’t imagine what it’s like to try and fall asleep the night before something as big as the World Cup or the Olympics. How do you set yourself up for success?
Morgan: I like to track my sleep. So with that, I’ve found there’s an optimal window that I should be going to sleep and waking up. It’s good for you to have your routine—trying to go to sleep and waking up at the same time. So for me, I’ve found it’s really important that I’m not going to bed too late, and I need to make sure I’m getting the same amount of sleep each night. For me that’s about eight and a half to nine hours of sleep.
Having a good wind down strategy is important. I like to read a book before bed, rather than watching a show. Or when I’m traveling, I like to light a candle on my nightstand to make me feel more at home and at ease.
Oh, the last thing is definitely making sure the AC is down—like 67 or 68 degrees for sure.
mbg: there are so many benefits of playing sports for kids—but especially for young girls. What advice do you have for girls or parents of girls about playing sports and sticking to sports?
Morgan: Self belief and confidence are the most important things. So for me as a mom, I’m trying to instill that in my daughter. I try to never suppress the opinions she has. I always want to give her the space to have her own thoughts and be confident in who she is. For example, if she wants to order her own food or if she wants to call somebody, I let her. I’m never going to shy away from telling her what she can do, within reason.
I’m also a big advocate of kids playing different sports. Playing a variety of sports can just really help with understanding teamwork and leadership—as well as things like hand-eye or hand-foot coordination skills. It’s also how they can find out what works for them the best. So with my daughter, she’s in gymnastics, dance, and soccer.
I don’t want to push her into anything, but I definitely push her to stay active. And naturally, she loves to run anywhere and everywhere. She likes to race up the stairs and play with our dogs a lot.
I think a lot of times with kids, they want to do things with their parents. They want their parents to be on the sidelines. They want to be in the backyard and kick the ball around or play catch or whatever. So for me, as much as I can, I stay present in all of her activities in sports—I’m watching her at gymnastics and dance. That fulfills her a lot too.
And, really, one of the best things about games is when my daughter comes onto the field after and we're just kicking the ball around as I’m thanking fans and saying ‘Hi’ to folks. That means so much to her that I’m playing with her, after she just watched me play for two hours.
mbg: Being a professional athlete is interesting from a career perspective. On the one hand, you’re playing a game that you love—but on the other, it’s still a job that you have to perform at and comes with its own unique stress. What are the moments that bring you back to that child-like joy again?
Morgan: I think for me at this point in my career, if I don't still love it, there's no point in continuing. And that's like the best signal to myself: If there's something taking me away from time with my daughter, then well, I want to make sure that I absolutely love doing it every single day.
I’m a very competitive person and I want to continue winning, but I also enjoy the journey along the way. I love going to training and seeing some of my teammates—16, 18, 19-year-old—who are just at the beginning of their career. So just being able to have an impact on them—knowing that at one point I was them and so many of the more experienced players had a big impact on me—that means a lot to me as well.
If there's something taking me away from time with my daughter, then well, I want to make sure that I absolutely love doing it every single day.
mbg: Speaking of teammates—what makes a great teammate? How do you show up for your teammates?
Morgan: As a captain of the San Diego Wave FC and a leader of the national team, it’s just about being there, being willing to listen, share experiences with them, and being able to find common ground. I have a teammate who is maybe half my age, but being able to communicate to her that we are peers—and especially when we step on that field, we are equals.
Everyone has a purpose and has their role on a team. Each role is just as important as the others.
mbg: What’s the most underrated part of your well-being routine?
Morgan: Balance. It’s about finding the balance of what your body and mind need versus what it wants. And just know that there's going to be a give and take for everything. And that give-and-take is not only acceptable, but necessary.
