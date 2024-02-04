Neuroscientist

Laura Chaddock-Heyman, PhD is a fitness enthusiast and neuroscientist who studies how aerobic fitness and physical activity relate to the brain and cognition across the lifespan. She was the #1 singles tennis player and one of the top scholar-athletes at Haverford College. She completed her PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience at the Beckman Institute at the University of Illinois. She has published many research articles in scientific journals, and her work has made significant contributions to the fields of brain development, brain plasticity, and cognitive neuroscience. Laura is passionate about health and science—and being a mom to her eight-year-old daughter, Lexi.