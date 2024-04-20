Skip to Content
Beauty

Um, This Shower Filter Never Goes On Sale & Right Now It's Less Than $100

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
April 20, 2024
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I’ve been covering shower filters for over a year now, and I swear by them for clearer skin and softer, healthier hair1. After all, hard water causes redness, irritation, and inflammation (and 85% of the country has it).

The only downside of my beloved filtered shower heads is that they never go on sale. But this weekend only you can save 25% on Act+Acre’s Showerhead Filter with code EARTH25 (subscriptions excluded)—and I promise you this is a sale that you do not want to miss. 

Act+Acre

Showerhead Filter

$90 (was $120)
Act+Acre Showerhead Filter Review

Why the Act+Acre Filtered Showerhead is worth every penny

  • Your shower water needs a cleanse: You absorb more toxins from a 10-minute shower 2than from drinking a liter of the same water—and those toxins wreak havoc on your skin and hair, leading to redness, irritation, and inflammation3, and increased shedding4.
  • This filter is effective: Act+Acre uses KDF-55 to remove heavy metals, bacteria, and algae; calcium sulfate to remove chlorine (a known irritant to your skin3), and an activated carbon filter to remove unwanted odor. 
  • It's quick and easy to install: Not skilled with tools? No problem. Our beauty editor installed her Act+Acre Showerhead Filter within five minutes. The box comes with everything you'll need for installation.
  • It turns your shower into a spa: The sleek, minimalist design step sup your entire bathroom aesthetic, and this shower filter improved our beauty editor's water pressure. The powerful rainfall stream is reminiscent of five-star hotels and luxury spas.
  • The results speak for themselves: I noticed results from day one with my shower filter. My skin used to be tight, red, and dry after a shower—but now it’s smooth and glowy, and my hair is no longer shedding excessively.
Act+Acre Showerhead Filter Review
Image by Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor

The takeaway

Since installing a filtered showerhead, my hair is softer and healthier, and my skin looks soft and supple—and I'd be lying if I said I didn't love the compliments. I would purchase a shower filter full-price on any day of the week, but this sale is a rare opportunity to save 25%. Use code EARTH25 to get $30 off your purchase of the Act+Acre Showerhead Filter before the brand's Earth Day sale ends on Monday (not valid on subscriptions).

Want to know more? Don't miss our beauty editor's full review of the Act + Acre Filtered Showerhead.

Act+Acre

Showerhead Filter

$90 (was $120)
Act+Acre Showerhead Filter Review

