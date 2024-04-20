Advertisement
Um, This Shower Filter Never Goes On Sale & Right Now It's Less Than $100
I’ve been covering shower filters for over a year now, and I swear by them for clearer skin and softer, healthier hair1. After all, hard water causes redness, irritation, and inflammation (and 85% of the country has it).
The only downside of my beloved filtered shower heads is that they never go on sale. But this weekend only you can save 25% on Act+Acre’s Showerhead Filter with code EARTH25 (subscriptions excluded)—and I promise you this is a sale that you do not want to miss.
Why the Act+Acre Filtered Showerhead is worth every penny
- Your shower water needs a cleanse: You absorb more toxins from a 10-minute shower 2than from drinking a liter of the same water—and those toxins wreak havoc on your skin and hair, leading to redness, irritation, and inflammation3, and increased shedding4.
- This filter is effective: Act+Acre uses KDF-55 to remove heavy metals, bacteria, and algae; calcium sulfate to remove chlorine (a known irritant to your skin3), and an activated carbon filter to remove unwanted odor.
- It's quick and easy to install: Not skilled with tools? No problem. Our beauty editor installed her Act+Acre Showerhead Filter within five minutes. The box comes with everything you'll need for installation.
- It turns your shower into a spa: The sleek, minimalist design step sup your entire bathroom aesthetic, and this shower filter improved our beauty editor's water pressure. The powerful rainfall stream is reminiscent of five-star hotels and luxury spas.
- The results speak for themselves: I noticed results from day one with my shower filter. My skin used to be tight, red, and dry after a shower—but now it’s smooth and glowy, and my hair is no longer shedding excessively.
The takeaway
Since installing a filtered showerhead, my hair is softer and healthier, and my skin looks soft and supple—and I'd be lying if I said I didn't love the compliments. I would purchase a shower filter full-price on any day of the week, but this sale is a rare opportunity to save 25%. Use code EARTH25 to get $30 off your purchase of the Act+Acre Showerhead Filter before the brand's Earth Day sale ends on Monday (not valid on subscriptions).
Want to know more? Don't miss our beauty editor's full review of the Act + Acre Filtered Showerhead.
