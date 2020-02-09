Moringa is remarkably high in vitamin C—having about seven times more than oranges, in fact. This is great news for your skin, which needs the vitamin to naturally produce collagen. "[Vitamin C] helps boost collagen production and cell turnover," shares Nicole Simpson, aesthetician, biochemist, and founder of Amethyst Skincare. This supports the skin's ability to self-repair and maintain its healthy youth, she notes.

Vitamin C is essential for stabilizing collagen, too. It's a cofactor for the main enzymes that secure and cross-link collagen fibers. The nutrient also protects against enzymes that degrade collagen as we age, which supports the firmness of our skin. Basically, vitamin C has one heck of an important job.

The collagen-related perks of moringa were observed in a small human study, where cream with moringa extract was applied to people's faces. After three months, collagen formation increased and skin elasticity improved; the researchers attributed these effects to the plant's natural compounds.