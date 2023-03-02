But thanks to moringa's high level of antioxidants—including vitamin C, A, and B3 —the remedy might be just what you need to get that youthful glow. According to Jessie Cheung, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist, antioxidants like the ones in moringa neutralize those free radicals that damage our skin cells. Essentially, these compounds "help to 'put out the fires' in our skin that would otherwise lead to skin aging," she says.