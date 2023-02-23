Why A Spoonful Of Raw Manuka Honey Is Your Next Immune-Supporting Routine 

﻿Manuka honey and a healthy immune system.

Because of its phenolic and flavonoid compounds3 , raw Manuka honey helps a healthy immune system through antioxidant activity. But it also contains methylglyoxal (MGO)2 , a compound that is nearly unique to Manuka honey and often attributed for its antimicrobial qualities. The higher the Unique Manuka Factor of your raw Manuka honey, the more phenolic and MGO content you have to encourage your body’s natural healing process. And that means a sweeter immunity routine, in every sense.

Your new immunity routine.

The ritual of hot tea and honey has been handed down for generations (and now we know why). It’s not going anywhere, but our immunity routine also deserves the best. Comvita UMF 15+ Raw Mānuka Honey isn’t just potent. All Comvita products are made with standards that exceed the stringent certifications for quality and efficacy that have been in place since 1974. Each of their products is premium, pure, well-researched, and sustainably sourced.

So whether you’re feeling a little off or you’re simply going above and beyond for your immune system (10/10 recommended), with Comvita on your spoon, you’re golden. Whether it’s straight up, drizzled over yogurt, or added your favorite smoothie or tea—something tells us this new routine is about to stick.