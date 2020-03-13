If you read about a holistic remedy that sounds like something you'd like to try, research it to make sure that there are no potential risks or side effects. If it's all in the clear, and it fits within your budget, give it a try! But if it doesn't work or you don't get the results that you've seen hyped up elsewhere, don't give up on holistic medicine altogether. Everyone is different, and what works for some won't work for all.

In my practice, I'm committed to letting my patients know what they can realistically expect as far as timing and results. Of course, there are always a handful of people who experience what they'd call a "miracle," or quick and dramatic results. But I'd never tell a patient to expect it.

Stay realistic, but know that with time and the right course of treatment, your skin can and will get better.