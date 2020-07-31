Having long since graduated beyond toast and guacamole, there's almost nothing an avocado can't do. They've become important ingredients in inventive dishes for any meal of the day, dessert included.

While they're known for being among those healthy fats that are so important to the ketogenic diet (and others), avocados are also a perfect ingredient for bringing creaminess to a vegan dessert—which many of these are. In addition to being a good source of healthy fats, avocados are also a good source of nutrients like vitamins B-complex, C, E and K, plus fiber and polyphenols.

These recipes celebrate the avocado in all it's glory, while making some of your favorite desserts a little healthier—sounds like a win-win situation to us.