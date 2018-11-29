Yotam Ottolenghi hasn't been known for simplicity. But the acclaimed British-Israeli chef and best-selling author is taking on a lot with a little in his latest book, Ottolenghi Simple: A Cookbook, in which he shares 130 Middle Eastern–inspired recipes that can be made in under 30 minutes with 10 or fewer ingredients. And while this pumpkin soup may be simple, this feel-good recipe packs a flavorful punch with distinctive flavors of earthy saffron and fresh orange zest. We think it's the perfect way to spice up a cold evening.

In all its burnt-orange glory, pumpkin adds a warm-and-fuzzy sweetness to the soup but also has loads of health benefits as it's high in vitamin A and vitamin C, which helps boost your immune system, improves eye health, and protects against some types of cancer. The fiber in pumpkin aids digestion and regulates blood sugar levels, and the beta-carotene provides the much-needed anti-inflammatory and skin-rejuvenating benefits.

With the bustle of the holiday season upon us, this creamy pumpkin soup may just be the cozy meal to keep us full and feeling good this winter.