Onions themselves contain a heavy dose of antioxidants—specifically quercetin, a powerful flavonoid that helps stave inflammation and fight off free radicals, both of which are important for managing signs of skin aging, like fine lines and crepey skin. One study even shows that quercetin was able to prevent UV-induced collagen degradation in human skin tissues.

The thing is, the quercetin seems to be most concentrated in the onion skin: Multiple studies show that the peel contains higher levels than the outer, middle, and core parts of the onion. Of course, the bulbs themselves still have significant amounts of the antioxidant, but you might want to pause before tossing away the peel.

In terms of which color onion to use, there isn’t one onion deemed the “healthiest.” All varieties of onions contain skin-healthy antioxidants, although red onions in particular also have anthocyanins (aka, the phytochemical that gives them their red pigment). This class of flavonoids is like a bonus nutrient for your skin, with added anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects. So while you can grab any colored onion for your brew, red onions do pack a punch.