mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Would You Drink Onion Skin Tea? A Derm's 72-Year-Old Mom Can't Get Enough

Would You Drink Onion Skin Tea? A Derm's 72-Year-Old Mom Can't Get Enough

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Red Onions

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

March 3, 2021 — 0:08 AM

Remember when we told you to save your banana peels for skin care? Well, triple board-certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, M.D., and her 72-year-old mom, Michiko, have another surprising go-to for a supple, youthful complexion (the duo actually has a whole bank of family beauty tips over on TikTok, in case you’re curious). 

Although, this tried-and-true hack is not as—shall we say—sensorially appealing as a sweet banana mask. This time, Michiko wants you to repurpose your onion peels: “The skin has so many benefits,” she says in a recent video, as the two sip on piping mugs of “onion skin tea.”

Onion skin benefits. 

Onions themselves contain a heavy dose of antioxidants—specifically quercetin, a powerful flavonoid that helps stave inflammation and fight off free radicals, both of which are important for managing signs of skin aging, like fine lines and crepey skin. One study even shows that quercetin was able to prevent UV-induced collagen degradation in human skin tissues.

The thing is, the quercetin seems to be most concentrated in the onion skin: Multiple studies show that the peel contains higher levels than the outer, middle, and core parts of the onion. Of course, the bulbs themselves still have significant amounts of the antioxidant, but you might want to pause before tossing away the peel. 

In terms of which color onion to use, there isn’t one onion deemed the “healthiest.” All varieties of onions contain skin-healthy antioxidants, although red onions in particular also have anthocyanins (aka, the phytochemical that gives them their red pigment). This class of flavonoids is like a bonus nutrient for your skin, with added anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects. So while you can grab any colored onion for your brew, red onions do pack a punch. 

Advertisement

How to make onion skin tea.

Below, Tueregano explains how to repurpose those onion peels:

  1. “To make onion skin tea, first wash the skin thoroughly,” says Turegano. 
  2. Next, place a handful of onion skins in a pot full of water on medium-high heat. Bring the water to a boil, then turn the heat down to a simmer. 
  3. Let the skins simmer in the water for about 15 to 30 minutes before straining the mixture into a mug.
  4. Sip and enjoy! 

OK, but let’s address the elephant in the room: the taste. Sipping on an onion-flavored tea might not seem as appealing as, say, a chai or chamomile, but Turegano assures that it’s actually not as pungent as you’d expect. “It tastes like really bland onion water, but there’s something comforting about it, too,” she says. 

Will it become your new favorite bedtime beverage? Perhaps not. But for the sake of glowing, youthful skin, why not give it a try? Plus, you can always add other skin-supporting ingredients to mask the taste, like turmeric or lemon. 

The takeaway. 

Turegano’s mother swears by onion skin tea to keep her skin glowing and supple. With all of onion’s powerful antioxidants concentrated in the peel, it makes perfect sense! Try sipping on a cup of this quercetin-rich brew for a time, and notice how your skin feels. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

If You Have A Gnarly Zit, This Natural Acne Fighter Makes An A+ Spot Treatment

Jamie Schneider
If You Have A Gnarly Zit, This Natural Acne Fighter Makes An A+ Spot Treatment
Home

I'm An Architect & This Is Where I Look For The Best Design Inspo

Devi Dutta-Choudhury
I'm An Architect & This Is Where I Look For The Best Design Inspo
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

This Is The Ideal Ratio Of Fruits To Veggies For Longevity, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
This Is The Ideal Ratio Of Fruits To Veggies For Longevity, Study Says
Integrative Health

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert

Abby Moore
3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert
Spirituality

Astrologers Say The Planets Are Conspiring To Make This March A Damn Good Month

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Say The Planets Are Conspiring To Make This March A Damn Good Month
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Sex

Do Women Really Lose Interest In Sex After Marriage? A Sex Therapist Explains

Deborah J. Fox, MSW
Do Women Really Lose Interest In Sex After Marriage? A Sex Therapist Explains
Functional Food

The One Fiber-Rich Snack This Gastroenterologist Can't Get Enough Of

Abby Moore
The One Fiber-Rich Snack This Gastroenterologist Can't Get Enough Of
Integrative Health

How Much Water Should You Really Be Drinking? (Spoiler: 8 Glasses Is A Myth)

Jamie Schneider
How Much Water Should You Really Be Drinking? (Spoiler: 8 Glasses Is A Myth)
Integrative Health

Think You May Have A Hormone Imbalance? Take This Functional MD's Quiz

Amy Shah, M.D.
Think You May Have A Hormone Imbalance? Take This Functional MD's Quiz
Integrative Health

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night

Martha Soffer
I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night
Recipes

This RD's Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt

Eliza Sullivan
This RD's Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/derms-72-year-old-mom-loves-onion-skin-tea-for-supple-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!