An infected piercing will have yellow pus discharge, swelling, redness, and tenderness. In the case of an ear piercing infection, apply a warm compress to the area to help with swelling. Gently clean the area with the saline solution two to three times a day, but do not twist, pull, or remove the piercing. Do not use antibiotic ointments or alcohol as those will only irritate the area more. If symptoms progress over 3 days (and you experience pain or even a fever), visit a doctor.